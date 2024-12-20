The National Industrial Corridor Development Project will create 9.4 lakh jobs through 12 greenfield projects, requiring an investment of Rs28,602 crore.

The 12 green field projects under the government's National Industrial Corridor Development Project are expected to create employment opportunities for 9.4 lakh individuals, according to a year-end release by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Friday.

These greenfield projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Project will require an investment of Rs28,602 crore and cover an area of 25,975 acres. Over a five-year period, these projects are expected to attract Rs1.5 lakh crore in investments and create employment opportunities for 9.4 lakh individuals.

These projects are spread across less industrialised regions to bring focus on planned industrialization and balanced regional development. These projects are aimed to be growth centres to promote regional transformation and attract investments. The infrastructure costs will include trunk infrastructure and land costs, with the respective states already possessing the required land.

Sectors The 12 greenfield projects will include sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace and defence, IT & ITeS, electronics and system device manufacturing (ESDM), engineering and logistics, automobiles and auto components, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, food and beverages, chemicals & metals, and machinery & equipment.

The sectors are identified on the basis of market demand and the long-term industrial strategy of the country.

The greenfield projects aim to create infrastructure ahead of demand, ensuring ready-to-allot industrial land parcels that will attract immediate investments, the statement said.

The five-year strategic plan also includes the development of 12 new industrial cities, according to Industry 4.0 standards, apart from the already approved eight projects.

Meanwhile, under National Industrial Corridor Development Project, 308 plots covering 1,789 acres have been allotted in four cities such as Dholera, Shendra Bidkin, Greater Noida, and Vikram Udyogpuri as of June 2023.