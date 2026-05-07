A different kind of MAC in focus as West Asia fallout deepens

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
1 min read7 May 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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While actual invocation of MAC clauses remains rare and legally difficult, lenders are increasingly using them as a basis to scrutinise exposure and reassess risk.
Summary
Unlike force majeure, which allows a party to pause or avoid obligations due to uncontrollable events like war, lockdowns or natural disasters, a MAC clause allows a party to exit or renegotiate a deal if a counterparty’s business or financial condition materially deteriorates.

After an initial wave of force majeure queries triggered by the West Asia conflict, law firms now see companies and lenders grappling with a more complex question: whether the economic fallout—from rising input costs to supply-chain disruptions—could trigger scrutiny under material adverse change (MAC) clauses in financing agreements, even when there is no default.

“MAC provisions in financing documents are live instruments right now, not theoretical ones,” said Paridhi Adani, partner and head of the Ahmedabad office at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “Lenders are reviewing their books. Companies that believe they have no immediate force majeure exposure may still find their banks asking questions.”

Unlike force majeure, which allows a party to pause or avoid obligations due to uncontrollable events like war, lockdowns or natural disasters, a MAC clause allows a party to exit or renegotiate a deal if a counterparty’s business or financial condition materially deteriorates.

Also Read | Centre allows force majeure in West Asia-hit contracts

While actual invocation of MAC clauses remains rare and legally difficult, lenders are increasingly using them as a basis to scrutinise exposure and reassess risk.

Lawyers say MAC clauses are currently in focus in sectors such as energy, aviation, shipping, infrastructure, chemicals and export-oriented manufacturing, which are heavily exposed to fuel costs, logistics and cross-border trade disruptions.

Adani added that this scrutiny is playing out differently across “layers” of the economy, each with distinct legal risk profiles—from energy infrastructure such as LNG terminals, city gas networks and ports, to industrial manufacturing, particularly pharma and specialty chemicals, where rising gas and input costs are squeezing margins and viability.

Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co., cited the example of a Delhi-based manufacturing company that had entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) to procure electricity, and is now renegotiating terms with its counterparty, “because the minimum guaranteed savings on the landed tariff are no longer being met due to higher costs”.

“Since the commercial viability of the project is now under question, the parties are trying to arrive at a middle-ground solution,” Jain added.

Also Read | Law firms field force majeure queries as war sets off panic

Lawyers said such stress at the project level is prompting lenders to examine financing documents for potential MAC implications. Private banks, non-bank lenders and private credit funds are stepping up scrutiny of such risks, particularly in structured and cross-border financing arrangements. Public sector banks remain relatively cautious and are focusing more on disclosures and covenant monitoring.

“The most common queries we receive from clients relate to whether, and in what circumstances, a MAC clause can be triggered,” said Charanya Lakshmikumaran, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, adding that borrowers are particularly concerned about lenders relying on MAC clauses to delay funding, refuse drawdowns, or seek renegotiation even in the absence of a default.

“Lenders, in turn, want clarity on the degree and nature of adverse impact required before a MAC can be legitimately invoked,” she said.

Lakshmikumaran also cited an example where a group of lenders raised MAC-related concerns about a Mumbai-based manufacturing and export company reliant on imported raw materials and overseas markets. Prolonged geopolitical disruptions led to shipping delays, higher freight and insurance costs, and volatile input prices, putting pressure on its working capital and cash flow projections.

While the lenders did not formally invoke the MAC clause, they sought additional disclosures on financial forecasts, customer contracts and contingency plans, and stepped up monitoring of covenant compliance during discussions on a proposed working capital drawdown.

Queries emailed to lenders such as SBI, Central Bank of India and IndusInd Bank on Wednesday were not immediately answered.

Also Read | Construction of Mozambique LNG project set to resume as force majeure ends

Lawyers caution that invoking a MAC clause remains legally difficult because the impact has to be serious, borrower-specific, and long-lasting enough to materially affect the business or transaction.

“Lenders have lower risk appetite, and debt deals are not competitive auctions like M&A,” said Bharat Anand, senior partner at Khaitan & Co. “For example, a war that affects all businesses may not qualify as a MAC under an M&A deal, but may qualify under a financing agreement.”

MAC clauses are coming into focus at a time when the West Asia war is creating a major energy and supply-chain shock for India. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 35-50% of India’s crude imports pass, have raised concerns over fuel prices, LNG shortages and logistics disruptions.

For now, lawyers say, the trend reflects early-stage stress in credit markets, with lenders probing risks rather than pulling the trigger on MAC clauses.

About the Authors

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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