A frenzy of innovation in obesity drugs is under way
Summary
- Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are printing money now. But they will not be a stagnant duopoly
Weight-loss jabs have turned out to be blockbusters. And for good reason. For one thing, after centuries of false promises and quackery, these drugs actually work. With nearly half the world’s population expected to be obese or overweight by 2030, demand for them is assured. And, more excitingly, they may be approved for a broader set of uses. Clinical trials suggest that they could reduce the risk of heart attacks, kidney disease and perhaps even Alzheimer’s. By the end of the decade annual sales of obesity medicines could hit $80bn, making them one of pharma’s biggest classes of drugs.