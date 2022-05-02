A greener pasture beyond their fields

Why is this goal even more ambitious than the doubling of farmers’ income? Productivity in the non-farm sector is far ahead of what households earn from the farming business. Professor Ramesh Chand, in a NITI Aayog policy paper, pointed out that as of 2011-12, worker productivity in the non-farm sector was 2.75 times that in the farm sector. Since then, that differential is likely to have widened, given that all-India GDP in the non-farm sector as of 2022 was around 6 times that of the farm sector, as compared with 4.8 times in 2012.