A greener pasture beyond their fields

The government aimed to double farmer incomes by 2022-23, a target it is likely to miss
While one part of the solution to doubling incomes does lie in improving farm productivity, the other major part will be in providing well-paying jobs outside the agricultural sector
It was in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in February 2016, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first set the target to double farmers’ income by 2022-23. To achieve this goal, the government set up a committee to recommend changes to all parts of the agricultural production and supply chain, which it did through a 14-volume report. At the time, by the government’s own calculations, a farming household in India earned an average of ₹8,059 per month, or about ₹97,000 per year.
The target year is here, and the target of doubling that ₹8,059 monthly income at an-India level is unlikely to happen. No individual state is likely to achieve it either.
Between 2015-16 and 2021-22, applying the same basis of calculation as used by the government, we find that agricultural incomes have grown by only about 30% after adjusting for inflation. Put another way, agricultural incomes would have to grow by around 54% in 2022-23 for farm incomes to double from 2015-16 levels in real terms.
This is despite the fact that prices of goods, including agricultural commodities, have risen sharply. On the face of it, this should lead to higher farmer incomes, though nowhere close to what is needed to meet the target. Ironically, it is unclear whether the latest bout of food inflation will lead to any meaningful increase in farmer incomes, given that prices of critical inputs such as fuel and fertilizers have risen sharply as well.
Definitional Differences
Interestingly, while the government talks of doubling farmer incomes, the Doubling Farmers’ Income (DFI) committee set up to prepare a roadmap for the purpose actually specified its targets in terms of ‘farm income’, not ‘farmers’ income’. It framed it solely in the context of what farmers earn from agriculture, and not beyond it.
This might seem like semantic quibbling, but it’s an important distinction, as Varun Kumar Das and A Ganesh-Kumar of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) pointed out in a paper after the DFI committee’s report was released. Over the years, with agriculture becoming increasingly non-remunerative, farming households have sought work in the rural non-farm sector to supplement incomes. This is especially true for small or marginal farmers.
The DFI committee estimated that, as of 2015-16, 40% of the income of the average farming household came from non-farm earnings, either from their own businesses or from doing daily wage labour outside agriculture. Thus, it says, “…farming alone is not sufficient to meet the needs of households…however, there is a large divergence in this ratio [of income from non-farm income to total income], and share of non-farm income reduces drastically where farming activities are well developed and suitably linked to markets."
Thus, the DFI committee focuses on increasing the share of farm income in total income. Its recommendations include increasing market linkages for farmers, crop diversification, and entry into horticulture and rearing of livestock. Its 14-volume report also covered issues related to improving land and labour productivity on farms, post-harvest processing, and agricultural research and extension, among others.
To establish the baseline income for 2015-16, from which projections can be made, the DFI committee used data from the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) 2012-13 data on agricultural households, and projected it to 2015-16. It did this by assuming the economic growth of an individual state to be a proxy for growth in farmer incomes for that state. Therefore, it uses a state’s growth in net state domestic product (NSDP), and applies that to arrive at farm incomes for that state for the base year of 2015-16.
Growth Approaches
The government itself hasn’t released data on how that ₹8,059 income figure has moved and where is it in 2021-22. So, we took the DFI report’s own assumptions on extrapolating agricultural incomes, and used NSDP growth to estimate farm incomes in 2021-22. After year six of the seven-year period, at an all-India level, farm incomes have grown only 30%. Further, they will need to grow by 54% in 2022-23 to double over 2015-16 levels.
Among states, there are sharp differences, with Maharashtra seeing a growth of just 13% in real terms between 2015-16 and 2020-21, and other states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh growing faster than the national average. Yet, the doubling target is looking elusive for 15 larger states, as they have all left a lot to do in 2022-23. [See chart 1]
It can be argued that overall economic growth suffered during two years of the covid-19 pandemic, while agriculture growth didn’t. However, using the growth in the agriculture sector’s NSDP (rather than NSDP for the entire state) does not change the picture much at the national level.
By this metric, all-India average farmer income grew 31% between 2015-16 and 2021-22—just about 1 percentage point more. On average, agriculture, at the all-India level, grew at roughly the same pace as the overall economy between 2015-16 and 2021-22, at around 4.5% per year. This includes the covid-19 years, when economic growth took a serious hit.
But even this rate of growth may overestimate the actual growth in agriculture. After 2012-13, the NSSO did its next survey of agricultural households in 2018-19, midway through the DFI policy period. The advantage with this survey is that rather than using data from proxy sources such as state-level GDP, it directly collects information on agricultural households and their various sources of income, and other data such as consumption, land holdings, crops grown, etc.
According to this Situation Assessment Survey, real average income of agricultural households rose around 2.8% per year between 2012-13 and 2018-19, using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for agricultural labour as a deflator (which enables comparison across time). This is almost two percentage points less than the growth using all-India economic growth as a proxy. During the lockdown, the agriculture sector fared better than the rest of the economy, and would have boosted that 2.8% number to some extent.
So, even the scenario sketched out here, where we assume that agricultural income grew in line with state output, is an optimistic one. Further, 88% of farming households in 2018-19 owned two hectares of land or less—and their reliance on non-farm sources of income would be even higher. Thus, even doubling incomes from the farm in many states may not lead to them being raised above the poverty line. [See Chart 2]
Beyond the Farm
Supporters of the DFI policy might argue that the broader measures specified by the DFI Committee—to improve productivity in agriculture, and squeeze more efficiencies from the marketing and supply chain—are still important reforms to carry out. Therefore, even if targets are not met in 2022-23, that’s fine as long as the reforms are implemented. Ultimately, farmer incomes will increase as a result and the farming sector will benefit.
Few would disagree with the need for reforms in agriculture, which would improve sectoral growth rates. However, as the recent protests over the now-repealed farm laws have shown, consensus on what reforms are needed are hard to come by. But let’s assume that the reforms proposed by the DFI committee have the backing of a wide range of farmers groups and other stakeholders in the sector. Further, these reforms do (eventually) result in the doubling of farmers’ income as intended.
The DFI committee has another, even more ambitious goal. It states: “It is obvious and natural that farmers would have a preference for enhancing their farm income, rather than having to rely on wages/salaries from non-farm works…in view of this outlook, the DFI Committee assessed that the priority be on doubling the farm income at an accelerated rate, thereby also increasing its share in the total income and making farming activities (cultivation and livestock) more attractive and relevant."
To operationalise this, it intends that the share of agricultural income in total farmer income rises from 60% to 70% over time (this goal is unlikely to be reached, at least by 2022-23).
Why is this goal even more ambitious than the doubling of farmers’ income? Productivity in the non-farm sector is far ahead of what households earn from the farming business. Professor Ramesh Chand, in a NITI Aayog policy paper, pointed out that as of 2011-12, worker productivity in the non-farm sector was 2.75 times that in the farm sector. Since then, that differential is likely to have widened, given that all-India GDP in the non-farm sector as of 2022 was around 6 times that of the farm sector, as compared with 4.8 times in 2012.
So, even if agricultural income is doubled over the course of the next decade or so, its share in the overall farm household may still fall, until or unless that differential between farm and non-farm income is wiped out, or at least substantially reduced. Till then, members of a farm household will find it more lucrative to do non-farm work than crop production or other agricultural activities.
Against History
The shift of agricultural households and their labour towards non-farm activities echoes shifts that have happened across countries and over time periods, whether it is Britain in the 18th and 19th century, or East Asia in the late 20th century. In all such countries, rising agricultural productivity was critical since it enabled more farm output (essential for feeding a growing urban population) to be produced with fewer workers.
This enabled the share of labour in agriculture to fall over time, and for those workers to then be employed in industry, which was growing in size. In that sense, any attempts to increase agricultural productivity through changing cropping patterns, technology, or improving supply chain efficiencies and agricultural trade are not just welcome, they are essential.
But this is where the problem arises and where India has failed (so far) as compared with East Asia or China. It has simply not created enough jobs in the non-farm sector to ‘suck’ in ‘excess’ agricultural workers. Between 2005 and 2020, unemployment rates among people of 15-29 years rose almost three times.
The DFI committee and other agricultural sector experts understand the importance of the non-farm sector well. Shenggen Fan, former director general of the International Food Policy Research Institute, told the website Indiaspend: “To double farmers’ income, we must go beyond agriculture. A big percentage of farmers’ incomes is not from farming but from non-farming activities such as trading or casual work…people always want to keep farmers on the farm even as prices are going down and land is getting smaller. There, they are condemned to be poor, hungry, malnourished."
He added: “I think some of them must go out [of the sector], including some of the well-to-do farmers. If they have the money, they can go to the city and invest somewhere to provide a job for themselves as well as for others. These are the lessons that we have learnt from China, Vietnam and other countries in East Asia."
In other words, while one part of the solution to the problem of doubling farm household incomes does lie in improving agricultural productivity, the other major part of it lies in providing well-paying jobs outside the agricultural sector altogether, enabling younger members of current agricultural households to augment the family’s income in a way that will bring them on par with their urban counterparts. In a way, the solution to raising farmer incomes lies entirely outside agriculture.
(The writer is with howindialives.com, a search engine for public data.)