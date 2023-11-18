A handful of accounts create most of what we see on social media

Meta’s products are a case study in this shift. On the one hand, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that in terms of news on Instagram, his focus is to “empower creators." (He has also indicated that one of his priorities for Meta’s new Twitter-like social Threads is creators, and in a 2022 TED talk, highlighted their ascension.) Meanwhile, his boss Mark Zuckerberg has said that WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is the “next chapter" for his company, and since 2019 he has emphasized that, in terms of people connecting through its services, the company will focus on private messaging. Taken together, it’s clear Meta is following the broader industry trend of separating social into private channels, and turning what were once social apps into entertainment feeds.