A long-shot climate bet suddenly turns hot

It seemed like a far-fetched idea not that long ago—sucking carbon from the sky to prevent it from warming the planet.
Now companies are spending billions of dollars to make it happen.
Big companies racing to meet their climate goals are striking deals with firms promising to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in coming years. Companies purchased about $1.6 billion in carbon removal credits in the first 11 months of 2023, according to data provider CDR.fyi. That is up from roughly $333 million during the same period last year.
The investments are accelerating the development of technologies that aren’t yet operational on a large scale, but could one day help neutralize the emissions companies can’t eliminate.
“We’re at this really exciting inflection point," said Giana Amador, executive director of the Carbon Removal Alliance, an industry group.
In western Texas, a major carbon removal plant that is under construction also recently got a $550 million investment from BlackRock. Once it is up and running in 2025, the plant will use fan-like devices roughly the size of tennis courts to pull carbon from the air and bury it underground, a process known as direct-air capture.
The flood of funding is being encouraged by U.S. government grants, tax credits and a federal purchasing program for carbon removal credits. At the United Nations summit known as COP28, carbon removal was also part of an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels and accelerate efforts to fight climate change.
The technology is considered essential because the world is expected to continue burning fossil fuels for decades even in the most optimistic scenarios. Carbon removal could help neutralize those emissions, as well as some of what is already in the atmosphere, but it hasn’t been proven at anywhere near the scale that is needed.
The deals announced so far would remove more than 5 million metric tons of carbon—a far cry from the billions of metric tons a year that need to be removed to limit the worst effects of global warming. Still, the investments are helping lower costs and boosting the chances of scaling up operations more quickly.
BlackRock’s investment also signals that Wall Street sees the industry as potentially lucrative.
“We’re not doing it to be green," said Mark Florian, the firm’s global head of diversified infrastructure.
The world’s largest asset manager is backing Occidental Petroleum’s first direct-air capture plant, which is expected to remove 500,000 metric tons of emissions annually once it is operational. That is equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 100,000 gasoline-powered cars.
Occidental and Climeworks, a Europe-based startup, were until recently two of the only notable companies in the sector. But government incentives and growing interest in the sector are boosting startups pursuing new techniques.
Graphyte, which recently signed a deal with American Airlines, uses leftover plant materials like sawdust to absorb carbon, and says its process costs $100 a metric ton. That is a fraction of what companies pay for direct-air capture, and the holy grail price many executives say makes carbon removal more widely affordable.
Other startups are also hoping to rapidly reduce costs.
Among them is Lithos, which works with farmers to sprinkle volcanic rock dust on crop land; the dust traps carbon when it rains, while also boosting crop yields. The $100 a metric ton price could be in reach by 2030, Chief Executive Mary Yap said.
Lithos recently struck a five-year, $57 million deal with Frontier, an alliance of carbon removal buyers including Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.
In Brazil, a startup called Mombak is removing carbon by planting tens of millions of trees in the Amazon rainforest. Microsoft recently agreed to pay Mombak for 1.5 million metric tons of carbon removal, one of the industry’s largest deals so far.
Such deals are becoming more common, giving companies the backing they need to grow.
“If that market doesn’t happen, then carbon removal doesn’t happen," said Peter Fernandez, Mombak’s CEO.
