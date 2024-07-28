Travelling internationally can seem like a luxury, but with the right planning and deals, you can explore the world without burning a hole in your pocket. Imagine jetting off to a new country, experiencing different cultures, and creating unforgettable memories, all for under ₹30,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From beach paradises to bustling cities, here's a list of 11 incredible destinations you can visit without breaking the bank. We've covered you with the best visiting times, must-see spots, fun facts, local eats, and fantastic travel deals. So, pack your bags and get ready for an adventure!

1) Oman: The best time to hit up Oman is from October to April when the weather is totally chill. Check out the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and get lost in the Mutrah Souq. Fun fact: Oman is home to the Arabian Oryx, once considered extinct in the wild. Foodies, don't miss out on Shuwa, a slow-cooked lamb dish that's to die for. And guess what? You can snag a round trip to Oman for just ₹13,000 from Mumbai or ₹15,000 from Delhi with Zomunk.

2) Kenya: The prime time to visit is from June to October, when you can catch the Great Migration in the Maasai Mara. Safari anyone? Hit up the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, and Lake Nakuru. Did you know Kenya produces some of the world’s best tea and coffee? Also, you have to try Nyama Choma, the ultimate Kenyan BBQ. Zomunk has flights from Mumbai to Kenya for just ₹23,000 round trip.

3) Bali, Indonesia: Bali is always a vibe, especially from April to October during the dry season. In Bali, chill out in Ubud’s rice terraces, party in Seminyak, and soak up the sun in Kuta. Here’s a cool fact: Bali is where you’ll find the world’s priciest coffee, Kopi Luwak. For eats, go for Nasi Goreng, the best-fried rice ever. You can jet off to Bali for ₹19,000 from Mumbai and ₹18,000 from Delhi round trip deals.

4) Thailand: Thailand is a blast from November to April when the weather's cool and dry. Bangkok's bustling markets, Chiang Mai's serene temples, and Phuket's stunning beaches are must-visits. BTW, Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country never colonized by Europeans. Munch on Pad Thai and Tom Yum Goong. With Zomunk, you can fly to Bangkok from Mumbai for Rs. 14,000, from Delhi for ₹16,000, or from Bangalore for ₹11,000. Phuket trips are ₹18,000 from Delhi and ₹20,000 from Mumbai all round trip deals.

5) UAE: For the UAE, aim for a visit between November and March. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the massive Dubai Mall, and a desert safari are essentials. In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a must-see. Fun fact: Over 85% of the UAE’s population are expats. Don’t leave without trying Shawarma and Manakish. You can cover the round trip to Dubai from Mumbai for ₹13,000, from Delhi for ₹14,000, or to Abu Dhabi from Delhi for ₹12,000 and from Chennai for ₹15,000.

6) Singapore: Singapore is best from February to April when the weather’s perfect for exploring. Check out the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, the lively Chinatown, and Sentosa Island. Did you know Singapore has the world’s first night zoo? Foodies will love Hainanese Chicken Rice and Chili Crab. Fly to Singapore with round trip deals on Zomunk for ₹18,000 from Mumbai and ₹12,000 from Chennai.

7) Maldives: The Maldives is dreamy from November to April, when you can fully enjoy its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Think overwater bungalows, coral reefs, and epic sunsets. Fun fact: 99% of the Maldives is water. If you love seafood, you're in luck. Try the fresh fish dishes and Maldivian curries. Picture yourself lounging by the beach, cocktail in hand, without worrying about your budget.

8) Vietnam: Vietnam is a gem in spring (Feb-Apr) or autumn (Aug-Oct). Hanoi’s vibrant streets are perfect for exploring, while Hoi An’s ancient town offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s rich history. Don’t miss Ha Long Bay’s limestone islands – they’re seriously Instagram-worthy. Vietnam has a thriving motorbike culture, so get ready for a fun, chaotic ride. Pho and Banh Mi are the food highlights you can’t miss. Zomunk offers round trip flights from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City for ₹12,000 and to Hanoi for ₹13,000.

9) Hong Kong: Hong Kong is lit from October to December, offering cool, pleasant weather for your adventures. Take in the stunning views from Victoria Peak, explore the bustling markets in Kowloon, and let loose at Disneyland Hong Kong. Did you know Hong Kong has the most skyscrapers in the world? Foodies should dive into Dim Sum and Roast Goose. You can fly from Delhi to Hong Kong for ₹14,000 for a round trip. Get ready to experience a blend of East meets West in this vibrant city.

10) Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan is best visited in the spring (April-June) or autumn (Sep-Nov). Discover the historic Silk Road cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, packed with stunning Islamic architecture. Fun fact: Uzbekistan's cities were major centres of trade and culture during the Silk Road era. Try traditional dishes like Plov and Samsa, and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture. Zomunk has flights from Delhi to Tashkent for Rs. 16k round trip, making this exotic trip totally affordable.

11) Malaysia: Malaysia is amazing from March to October. Visit Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Petronas Towers, explore the historic streets of Malacca, and relax on the pristine beaches of Langkawi. Did you know Malaysia is a top producer of rubber and palm oil? For food, don’t miss Nasi Lemak and Char Kway Teow, which are local favourites. Fly from Bangalore to Kuala Lumpur for ₹14,000 round trip. Malaysia’s mix of modernity and tradition makes it a must-visit.

