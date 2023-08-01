A look at India’s foreign travel frenzy, in charts

A lot has been said about how Indians are more eager than ever to hit the roads and skies for foreign trips. Social media feeds show many Indians vacationing in places from Thailand and Singapore to Paris, and going on ‘revenge travel’ since the borders opened up after the pandemic. Indians were ranked as second-most “confident" tourists in the Asia-Pacific region, only behind Hong Kongers, according to a 2023 survey conducted by travel portal Booking.com. However, a Mint analysis of data from several countries shows that while tourism is indeed seeing a rebound, travel numbers to popular tourist countries are yet to touch pre-covid levels. Indian tourist visas also see high rejection rates in key developed countries. Mint explores: