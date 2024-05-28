Industry
A mountain of renewable assets is looking for buyers
Dipti Sharma , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 28 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryMore than 20 renewable assets are in the market to raise capital, but not all will manage to find investors due to oversupply and valuation mismatches. ReNew Energy, Macquarie Group's Stride, Ayana Renewable, Fortum and O2 Power are among firms seeking investments or an outright sale
Mumbai: A buyer's market is building in India's renewable energy sector, as a range of companies fight for investor attention to sell stake, provide investor exits and raise capital to build new projects.
