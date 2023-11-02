A new dawn for cross-border payments

A former banker, who now works with a global cross-border payments company, said many Indian payments companies will apply for the export PA-CB licence since the operations are similar. But to become an import PA-CB, there will be a challenge. “When you are onboarding a foreign merchant, you need to have a set-up in those regions because the RBI requires you to do complete KYC and due diligence of the merchant if the per unit goods/services imported is more than ₹2,50,000. The RBI is cautious when the money flows out of India. In cross-border payments, the transaction currency and account currency (where the settlement happens) will always be different. If the transaction happens in INR, the settlement will be in dollars...and India will have to part with dollars," he said.