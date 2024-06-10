A new way to make green steel
Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jun 2024, 08:00 PM IST
SummaryTo meet demand from automakers and builders, startups are processing iron ore without using fossil fuels.
Making steel has long been defined by flying sparks and blast furnaces roaring at temperatures hotter than molten lava. A startup backed by Amazon.com and steel producer Nucor says it has a new process that works at temperatures cooler than freshly brewed coffee.
