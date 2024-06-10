A new way to make green steel

Green steel techniques are also needed to build on emissions reductions that have already been achieved in the sector. Companies such as Nucor have started decarbonizing by using natural gas or other fuels to strip the oxygen from iron ore to get high-purity pellets, a process known as direct iron reduction. The pellets can then be combined with scrap metal and melted to make steel using a furnace that runs on electricity, known as an electric-arc furnace.