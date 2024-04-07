Industry
A phone call, a discussion, and a firing: Behind Delaporte's Wipro exit
Varun Sood 6 min read 07 Apr 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Summary
- To Delaporte’s surprise, Rishad Premji declined to offer a second term, and expressed unhappiness with Wipro's continued underperformance
BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd chair Rishad Premji asked chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte to step down during a late March phone call, where the Frenchman wanted to know if he’d get a second term at the company which has trailed rivals amid an employee exodus.
