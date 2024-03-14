A tale of two chip plants: Delayed in the US, on time in Japan
Peter Landers , Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST
SummaryThe fate of two TSMC factories highlights different approaches in Tokyo and Washington toward high-tech investment.
KIKUYO, Japan—It was a signature feat for the country that made industrial policy famous. In less than two years, an $8.6 billion semiconductor factory on a plot the size of 40 football fields sprang up amid the cabbage fields here.
