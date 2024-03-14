A tale of two chip plants: Delayed in the US, on time in Japan

KIKUYO, Japan—It was a signature feat for the country that made industrial policy famous. In less than two years, an $8.6 billion semiconductor factory on a plot the size of 40 football fields sprang up amid the cabbage fields here.

The Japanese government, eager to boost the country’s standing as a chip-making hub, provided more than $3 billion in subsidies for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and helped round up thousands of workers to construct the buildings. The plant, operated by TSMC subsidiary Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, is set to start mass production this year on schedule.

Across the Pacific in Phoenix, TSMC is also building a semiconductor plant—but there are some differences.

The Biden administration hasn’t committed to giving the company money. TSMC encountered resistance bringing in the Taiwanese specialists that the company said it needed to build the plant. And the company has backtracked from its original schedule, planning to open its first plant in 2025 instead of this year, while pushing back a second plant at least a year to 2027 or later.

The two projects aren’t identical: The U.S. plant is bigger and slated to make more advanced chips. TSMC has said it doesn’t believe the U.S. and Japan projects should be compared because of differences in setup and scope.

Still, the diverging timelines point to the experience and funding gap between the U.S. and Japan when it comes to the government directing high-tech investment. The U.S. is laying down more conditions that can slow down the process, say people involved in the projects.

“I think there’s something of a culture of speed in Asia," said Tokyo Electron CEO Toshiki Kawai, whose company supplies chip-making equipment to TSMC.

Being first to finish doesn’t guarantee Japan will end up a winner. Chip demand is volatile, and TSMC still needs to ensure an ample customer base for its Japanese plant.

In the 1980s, Japan was the world leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Bureaucrats at the trade and industry ministry, now known as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, or METI, were renowned—and sometimes denounced in Washington—for guiding Japan’s development into an export powerhouse in cars and electronics.

“I remember like it was yesterday how America tried frantically to curtail the competitiveness of Japan’s semiconductor industry," said the current METI minister, Ken Saito, who was then a young ministry official.

Japan Inc. lost its mojo in the 1990s alongside a crashing stock market that only last month returned to its 1989 level. Even during those doldrums, METI maintained its influence over tech policy.

During the Covid pandemic, concerns arose about the world’s reliance on Taiwan for making advanced chips amid regional tensions stoked by Beijing. With help from TSMC partner Sony, METI persuaded TSMC to open its first Japanese plant.

What followed was a mad dash to finish on time. Construction in Japan started in April 2022, about 10 months after the Phoenix construction started. At the peak, some 6,500 workers descended on the site in the small town of Kikuyo in southern Japan, working around the clock.

“It felt like practically every construction crane from across Japan was swarming here," said Ikuo Kabashima, governor of the region that includes the plant, recalling how a construction boss told him a project of this scope normally takes a decade to finish.

Hundreds of engineers and other skilled workers from Taiwan are helping the plant get ready. People involved in the project said many Taiwanese employees who grew up with Japanese comics, known as manga, and television were glad to work in the Japanese town, which is near an airport with two-hour flights to Taipei.

In Phoenix, meanwhile, thousands of workers are also toiling on the facility’s two semiconductor factories, with a total projected investment of $40 billion.

A shortage of skilled workers, rising construction costs and disputes with local labor unions have led to delays, according to people involved in the project.

At one point, the union for pipe fitters, plumbers and other trades tried to prevent TSMC from getting visas for Taiwanese workers to help put up the Phoenix plant, saying union workers could do the job. In December, TSMC and local unions reached a deal saying TSMC would focus on hiring locals but could bring in foreigners with specialized experience.

Negotiations between TSMC and the U.S. government over subsidies have dragged on for more than a year and a half since the 2022 Chips and Science Act.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last month that the government had about $28 billion to hand out to leading-edge chip makers, a category that includes TSMC, but had received requests for more than $70 billion.

“That’s why I’m not on the Christmas card list of a lot of these CEOs of these chip companies, because we’re squeezing every dollar," Raimondo said.

TSMC is playing its cards to get maximum support, pushing back the opening date for its plants while it negotiates for more money. In January, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu suggested government incentives would play a role in determining whether the second Phoenix plant would make an advanced type of chip.

Since 2021, Japan’s government has allocated about $25 billion to support the chip industry, and it has pledged additional support for a second TSMC factory that would bring its total contribution to the Taiwanese company to about $8 billion. The U.S., whose economy is more than six times as big as Japan’s, is spending $53 billion under the Chips and Science Act to support manufacturing and research.

The U.S. is striving to reclaim its position as the world leader in advanced chip manufacturing—a more expensive quest—while Japan has a more modest focus on manufacturing specialized chips such as those for autos.

A TSMC spokeswoman said the company was making steady progress in its talks with Washington on funding and was on track to begin volume production next year in Arizona with the same quality as in Taiwan. Raimondo said she too was confident.

“What TSMC is contemplating doing in Arizona is pathbreaking," she said. “We’re going to make sure it’s successful."