A Venture Capitalist Imagines What Generative AI Will Change7 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Martin Casado of Andreessen Horowitz predicts the marginal cost of creating content will be close to zero. But it’s anybody’s guess what that will mean.
Martin Casado is a general partner at venture-capital company Andreessen Horowitz, where he focuses on enterprise investing. Mr. Casado started his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he worked on large-scale simulations for the Defense Department. His work, first as a researcher and now as an investor, gives him insight into the development of artificial-intelligence products and usage.
