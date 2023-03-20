A Venture Capitalist Imagines What Generative AI Will Change

When it comes to the language models, that’s not so clear. You have actual natural languages. And then you’ve got code. And one has to be correct. And the other really doesn’t have to be correct. So here’s what I am pretty comfortable with now. I work with a lot of relatively junior analysts. I actually ran this experiment because I was curious. We get early access to these things like GPT-4. So I got some write-ups of companies. And then I asked the junior analyst to summarize it. And I asked ChatGPT-4 to analyze it. And both were kind of wrong. So I think a lot of the things that we tend to hate about these language models, they’re kind of stuff we hate about ourselves.