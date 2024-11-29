Industry
AAI selects 150 small airports, airstrips for modernization to meet air cargo demand by leveraging existing infra
29 Nov 2024
Summary
- These airports have been picked from among the over 400 airports and airstrips within the country under directions from the top level in the government to leverage the existing aviation infrastructure.
As part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s objective of growing India’s civil aviation sector, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has selected 150 small airports and airstrips to modernize and develop, to cater to the increasing air cargo and passenger traffic demand, said two people aware of the development.
