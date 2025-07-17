AAIB slams media, urges them to stop speculating on AI-171 crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday slammed speculative media reports, including those from international news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and The Air Current, regarding the London-bound Air India (AI) flight that crashed soon after lift-off from Ahmedabad on 12 June.

The bureau urged the public and media organizations alike to refrain from drawing premature conclusions based on its initial probe into the AI-operated Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crash in which more than 240 people perished, calling such actions as irresponsible and insensitive to the victims' families.

“It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” the AAIB said.

Emphasizing its flawless record of investigation, the AAIB said that it is probing the Air India plane crash in a rigourous and professional manner in accordance with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN body.

“While the accident of this dimension has drawn public attention and shock, however, it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian Aviation Industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts,” said AAIB in its appeal.

It added, “AAIB works in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and is responsible for fulfilling the obligations of the Government of India towards ICAO Annex 13. AAIB has a flawless record in investigating 92 Accidents and 111 Serious incidents since its inception in 2012.”

International media Since the accident, international media organizations like the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), The Air Current, among others, have been putting out information around the crash. The Wall Street Journal's report, in particular, on possible issue with fuel switch of the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, 24 hours prior to AAIB releasing the preliminary report, has drawn criticism.

On Thursday, the American publication put out yet another source-based news report on the AI-171 crash. The report said that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal likely switched off the fuel supply.

“A black-box recording of dialogue between the flight’s two pilots indicates it was the captain who turned off switches that controlled fuel flowing to the plane’s two engines, according to people familiar with U.S. officials’ early assessment of evidence uncovered in the crash investigation,” the WSJ report said.

Calling out international media publications, the AAIB said it is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew and other deceased persons on ground.

AAIB further said that the purpose of the preliminary report was to provide information about what happened. The investigation by AAIB is underway and the final investigation report will come out with root causes and recommendations.

Pilot associations concerned Pilot associations on Thursday expressed shock and disappointment on speculative news reports. Airline Pilots' Association India (ALPA) said it is deeply concerned by the commentary and attempts to assign blame to the deceased AI-171 pilots.

“Pilots are trained professionals who carry the responsibility of hundreds of lives with dedication and dignity. The crew of AI-171 made every possible effort till the end. They deserve respect, not unfounded character judgments,” said ALPA India.