NEW DELHI : Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema starting 7 April. The film has been co-produced by Maddock Films.

While many films made a direct debut on digital platforms during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the big-ticket theatrical releases in Hindi began this Diwali with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

More recently, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi also set the cash registers ringing. Even as the theatrical business resumes normalcy, some producers are taking the direct-to-digital route for films that may not find adequate showcasing as a huge backlog waits to make it to the cinemas in the coming months with many big-ticket releases scheduled every week.

Last year, Netflix had premiered Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently. ZEE5 brought Pannu’s sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Abhishek Bachchan’s mystery thriller Bob Biswas while Disney+ Hotstar that has already premiered titles like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, had streamed Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar this Christmas. The film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital streaming has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic. And the shift in consumer habit of watching new films in the comfort of home may be difficult to change, though theatre owners are urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films known for Stree, Hindi Medium, Roohi and other titles, had recently announced that Nepean Capital, a Mumbai-based fund management firm that invests in private and public markets, has acquired 50% stake in the company. The two firms did not share the size of the deal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.