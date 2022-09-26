About 17% firms looking at gender diversity for their CXO posts

Organisations have a target of having gender diversity ratio of 29.9 in 2023 from 23.6 in 2022. The target for religious/regional/language and ethnicity diversity ratio is 7.8 in the coming year from 4.5 this year.
MUMBAI: India Inc. is introducing unconscious bias training, coming up with mentoring programmes and bringing in more fairness in hiring to boost their diversity ratios. Sharing exclusive data with Mint, Aon said about 17% and 36% of the organisations are looking at upping gender diversity ratios in executive leadership and senior management roles.
In 2021, about 7% of companies were scouting for more gender diversity in their CXO posts and 32% for their senior management.
According to consulting firm Aon's 'Salary Increase Survey', organisations have a target of having gender diversity ratio of 29.9 in 2023 from 23.6 in 2022. The target for religious/regional/language and ethnicity diversity ratio is 7.8 in the coming year from 4.5 this year.
Mint wrote in May that pressures of the hybrid work regime are prompting more women to quit, taking a toll on India Inc.’s attempts to foster workplace diversity. Among the primary reasons are - lack of childcare infrastructure in offices and pressure from schools for dedicated focus on a child’s education as in the days of online schooling.
Aon's study comes on the back of many women dropping out from the corporate sector after two years of the pandemic.
The data shows that 7% of companies are looking at women in the blue collared roles in 2022 versus 11% in 2021.