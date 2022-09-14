Abu Dhabi banks on weddings, sports to boost tourism from India

In 2019, India was Abu Dhabi's largest tourism source market with 4.5 lakh visitors, followed by China at 3.96 lakh visitors and other countries like the UK, the US, and Egypt. This year too, the UAE capital expects Indians to top its visitors' list
NEW DELHI: As Indians resume international travel, Abu Dhabi tourism is expecting its top source market to recover soon. Abu Dhabi is banking on promoting itself as a wedding destination and also marketing sports events to draw tourists from India.
Other than F1 and NBA this year, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will also host the UAE t20 cricket league in early 2023. The tourism board will hold roadshows to attract Indians, said Mubarak Al Shamisi, bureau director, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition at the department of culture and tourism.
Currently, Abu Dhabi’s top source markets are India, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. In 2019, it received a total of 11.35 million visitors, and it expects this number to grow to 23 million by 2030. In 2019, 41% of its visitors were aged 26-39, and just over half of its visitors were accompanied by their spouse and 58% were visited for leisure.
“India has been our top source market for a while now and so it has been a top priority for us. We are also now finalising a strategy for our destination weddings this season, he said. Indians have been hosting destination weddings in Abu Dhabi. “ We had a very big share of that in the past years and we want to formalise this," Shamisi added.
According to the department, in 2019, India was its largest source market with 4.5 lakh visitors followed by China at 3.96 lakh visitors and other countries like UK, the USA, and Egypt. This year too, the UAE capital expects Indians to top its highest visitor list.
“We have seen business exhibitions but we have also seen launches of big museums like Louvre here. We are also going to see the Guggenheim and Shenzhen museums, we are in talks with them to start operations in Abu Dhabi," he said.
Different sporting events like Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 , basketball tournament NBA and Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will also be held there. The tourism board is also showcasing the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium in India in its roadshow.
“Events have a very big role to play in our tourism. We hosted IIFA awards in June and that’s a testament of how important the India market is for us," he added. Last month, MakeMyTrip and leisure destination Yas Island within Abu Dhabi had partnered for a campaign with actor Ranveer Singh.
According to a report titled ‘Outbound Travel and Tourism - An Opportunity Untapped’ by Nangia Andersen LLP, in association with FICCI, the India outbound travel market is projected to grow in the coming days with over 80 million passport holders in India. In the top 10 destination countries for Indian nationals’ departures was the UAE, accounting for 31.24% of all outbound travels, followed by Saudi Arabia at 21% during January-May 2022.
Indians travelling abroad spend about $1200 per visit compared with $700 spent by Americans and $500 by Europeans, said the report citing World Tourism Organisation figures. The report added that in 2021, Indians spent approximately $12.6 billion compared with $22.9 billion in 2019 in outbound travel.