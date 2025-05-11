ACs heating up your electricity bill? Here’s how that could change
Sayantan Bera , Suneera Tandon 11 min read 11 May 2025, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryWhat if your power bill were to shrink to less than half of what it is today? After more than a century, dating back to the time Willis Carrier built the first air conditioner in 1902, cooling technology is changing. Here’s what that means for you, your home, and your wallet.
New Delhi: In October 2023, Palava City, an urban township developed by the Lodha Group near Dombivli in Mumbai, was witness to an unusual study. For nine months, the township, in a hot and humid location, took part in a field test of super-efficient AC prototypes. The results of the study, which was conducted by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a Colorado-based clean energy non-profit, along with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, and the Lodha Group, are very encouraging: the test units consumed 60% less energy and could potentially slash electricity bills by half over their lifetime. The study was published last month.
