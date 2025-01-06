Industry
Accel to sharpen focus on startups serving tier-2 areas after $650 mn fundraise
SummaryThe new fund will back native Indian startups that cater to consumers beyond the metros, and aspirational brands that seek to capitalize on the rise in discretionary spending by Gen Z.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Early-stage venture capital firm Accel will sharpen its focus on startups catering to India's tier-2 markets and beyond, underscoring a gradual shift in its investment thesis after it raised $650 million for its eighth fund.
