Accel to sharpen focus on startups serving tier-2 areas after $650 mn fundraise

Accel’s new fund comes nearly three years after it launched its seventh fund with the same size to invest in India and Southeast Asia. Several venture capital firms are increasingly preferring to raise leaner funds that reflect the addressable opportunity in the market and better manage exits amid a broader liquidity crunch. For instance, Blume Ventures said it plans to retain its corpus size for its next two funds while Stellaris, which raised $300 million in November, believes this is the right size to deploy over the next 4 years in India’s seed to series A startups ecosystem.