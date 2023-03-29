Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants6 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Firms hand recent graduates fatter offers and juicier opportunities with more responsibility, while also working to change perceptions, in a bid to boost ranks
The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×