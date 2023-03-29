Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

That could be starting to change, as firms appear to be raising their offers, likely a result of both wage inflation and the profession working to add more talent to its ranks, accountants academics and advisers said. On average, U.S. accountants and auditors’ offered starting salaries for entry-level positions rose 13% to nearly $61,000 a year in 2022 from the year earlier, compared with increases of 4% in 2021 and 2% in 2020, according to a review of job postings from Revelio Labs Inc., a provider of workplace data. Entry-level pay climbed by 21% to almost $67,000 this year through February, compared with prior-year periods.