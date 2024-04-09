Across Africa and Asia, Indian traveller hits the unexplored trail

“The draw for most of our HNI travellers is that they have already been to Singapore, Bali, Bangkok, etc., and these locations are ideal for short celebrations over 3-4 nights because of the direct air connectivity," she said. “Some of them work out to be lower in cost than travelling to a high-end hotel in India. Most of these locations also have luxury hotels chains like the Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton and because of online visas or quick visas, these trips can be planned quite quickly."