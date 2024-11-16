Industry
Cement makers are buying green power and private ships. Here's why
Nehal Chaliawala 1 min read 16 Nov 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Summary
- Rising demand notwithstanding, cement prices keep falling—pushing makers to bet on green power and private fleets to cut costs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian cement makers, once reliant on pricing power, are shifting gears to survive a bruising price war that’s eroding margins even as demand climbs. With intense competition cutting into cement prices, manufacturers are pursuing aggressive cost-cutting measures, from buying their own railway cars and ships to slashing energy costs—all in an effort to outlast rivals in an industry facing one of its most competitive eras yet.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less