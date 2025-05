New Delhi: Adani Group and the Druk Green Power Corp. (DGPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects in Bhutan.

DGPC is a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments Ltd, Bhutan's government-owned holding company with investments across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, natural resources, financial services, and communication.

The MoU was signed in Thimphu, Bhutan’s capital, by DGPC’s managing director, Dasho Chhewang Rinzin and Adani Green Hydro Ltd’s chief operating officer (PSP & Hydro) Naresh Telgu.

This tie-up builds on the ongoing partnership for the 570/900 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project, in which DGPC will hold a majority 51% stake and Adani will hold 49%.

An official statement from the Adani Group said that the broader 5,000 MW initiative will encompass additional hydropower and pumped storage projects to be identified, detailed project reports prepared, and taken forward for implementation in phases.

“This partnership reflects our deep commitment to developing clean energy infrastructure that enhances regional energy security," said Naresh Telgu, COO (PSP & Hydro), Adani Green Hydro Ltd.

Rinzin said, “This strategic partnership with Adani will further strengthen our very strong engagement with the Government of India in harnessing Bhutan’s abundant hydropower resources, which is considered the cornerstone of the exemplary and friendly relations between our two countries."

As part of this collaboration, Adani Group will ensure reliable power offtake and integration with India’s commercial power markets, further reinforcing Bhutan’s role in the regional energy trade. The partnership is strongly backed by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Indian government, underscoring a shared vision for clean energy growth and economic integration.

India has been a key partner in Bhutan's energy space. State-run NHPC is looking to form a joint venture to develop hydro projects there. In November, Tata Power also forged a partnership with DGPC to develop a minimum of 5,000 MW of clean energy generation capacity in the Himalayan nation.

The MoU between Adani Group and DGPC aligns with Bhutan’s Renewable Energy Roadmap, which aims to achieve an additional 20,000 MW of generation capacity by 2040. The road map prioritizes diversification into solar and geothermal energy, and also encourages strategic partnerships to attract investment and innovation.