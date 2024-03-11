Adani Electricity Mumbai, Torrent Power Surat top power utility ratings

The power ministry said the billing efficiency of power distribution companies has improved, while technical and commercial losses have reduced

NEW DELHI :Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, Torrent Power Surat, and Torrent Power Ahmedabad have topped in the power ministry's integrated rating of electricity distribution companies, or discoms, for FY23.

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Vij Co. Ltd are the other discoms in the top five.

These companies are among 14 discoms rated A+ by the ministry.

Out of 55 utilities rated by the power ministry, four received an A rating, seven received B, 13 received B-, 11 received C, and six were rated C-. No utility was awarded the lowest rating of D.

The 12th edition of the Integrated Rating of Discoms was released on Monday by the Union minister for power and new and renewable energy, R.K. Singh.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has been assigned A grade, while the BSES discoms have received B-.

“The ratings exercise is an important step towards transparency in governance," Singh said at an event announcing the ratings. “The ratings also aim at encouraging discoms and energy departments which have low efficiencies to improve, as has happened in the past… A number of utilities have improved their ratings."

Aggregate technical and commercial losses for the utilities have also reduced, Singh said.

"The billing efficiency has gone up and the collection efficiency was already high. Our motive behind implementing smart prepaid meters is to increase these efficiencies to 100%, which will also ensure that the AT&C losses of discoms come down to single-digit," he said.

On the increase in electricity prices, the power minister said many discoms had not tied up resources for long-term electricity supply, and were dependent on short-term, more expensive power purchases. He added that electricity demand has been growing at 9% over the past two-three years.

On 2 March, Mint reported that discoms were scrambling to stitch up short-term electricity supplies ahead of the summer and the general election.

"We are persuading the discoms to enter into long-term (power purchase agreements) for at least 85% of their electricity requirement," Singh said. "We have laid down resource adequacy rules, which stipulate that discoms have to tie up power to meet the needs of the areas they serve. We have also laid down rules which specify penalties for gratuitous loadshedding."

