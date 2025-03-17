Industry
Sunny side down: The many gaps in India’s solar story
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 17 Mar 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Summary
- India is producing more electricity from solar than a decade ago but the share of solar in overall power generation is still less than 10%. Many discoms, meanwhile, are reluctant to purchase renewable energy power. What’s wrong?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: When Bell Laboratories developed the first silicon solar cell in 1954, a technological breakthrough that converted sunlight into electricity, the invention made headlines. “It may mark the beginning of a new era," went a story in The New York Times, “leading eventually to the realization of one of mankind’s most cherished dreams—the harnessing of the almost limitless energies of the sun."
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less