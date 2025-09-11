Adani Ports bars vessels facing sanctions from US, UK and EU

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has informed shipowners and operators that its ports will not receive any vessel sanctioned by the US, UN, the UK and the European Union, said two people aware of the development.

In an advisory to shipowners, operations, charterers and other port users, the company said it remains committed to strict adherence to international sanctions laws and compliance frameworks, one of the two people mentioned above.

No entry policy The move is aimed at safeguarding “the legal and commercial interests of the port”, the person said. No sanctioned ship would be permitted entry, berthing, or use of any port services and facilities, the operators have been told.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

The decision comes in the backdrop of sanctions on "shadow fleets" supplying Russian oil and an additional 25% tariff imposed by the US on Indian exports for purchasing crude from Moscow.

Both the US and EU have already sanctioned several ships carrying Russian oil. In July, along with announcing a new price cap on Russian oil, the EU also imposed sanctions on more “shadow fleet ships”, which are largely used for moving crude oil from Russia.

India is the second-largest buyer of crude oil from Russia and Washington has been pressuring New Delhi to stop procuring it, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has maintained that it would purchase oil based on demand and to ensure energy security.

Russia emerged as the top crude supplier to India in FY22. Although the import of Russian oil has declined amid shrinking discounts compared to the highs of 2022 and geopolitical volatility, Russia remains India's top supplier.

Commerce ministry data showed that India imported oil worth $16.18 billion from Russia during April-July FY26, lower than $19.46 billion a year earlier. Russian oil's share of India's overall import basket in value terms stands at nearly 32%, compared to 38% a year ago.

Adani Ports is the largest port operator in India, with around 14 ports in the country. It also operates overseas facilities, including the Haifa Port in Israel and the Colombo Port in Sri Lanka.