Adani Realty revives Khatau Mill land project in Mumbai after SC ruling
Adani's project, like several others, was in limbo after the 2024 National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling that said large-scale real estate projects within a 5-km radius of ecologically-sensitive zones such as forests or mangroves need environmental clearance from the central government.
Bengaluru: Adani Realty has revived its plan to develop around 20 acres of land that formerly belonged to textile firm Khatau Mill in suburban Mumbai's Borivali (East), following a recent Supreme Court ruling on environment clearance for real estate projects, said two people in the know of the matter.