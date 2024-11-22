Industry
Adani’s legal battle: US bribery charges could spark complex multi-jurisdictional defence
Summary
- As Gautam Adani faces bribery charges by US prosecutors related to securing solar energy contracts, legal experts weigh his options.
The US indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani in a $250 million bribery case could set the stage for a lengthy legal process involving a multi-jurisdictional defence.
