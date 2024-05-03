ADB open to scaling up financing of private sector projects in India
ADB is very excited about India’s economic growth and the agency was talking to some of the sponsors of projects in solar energy, hydropower, energy transition and battery storage sectors, said vice president (Market Solutions) Bhargav Dasgupta
Tbilisi, Georgia: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is open to scaling up financing of private sector projects in India that aligns with its sustainability goals, officials said on Friday.
