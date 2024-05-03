ADB open to scaling up financing of private sector projects in India

Tbilisi, Georgia: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is open to scaling up financing of private sector projects in India that aligns with its sustainability goals, officials said on Friday.

ADB’s vice president (Market Solutions) Bhargav Dasgupta said at a briefing that the multilateral bank does not start a year by setting country targets for financing but goes by market opportunities and was open to looking at new areas of financing too, for example the space sector in India.

“We look at opportunities, markets and projects and if it fits into our objectives in terms of environment, social and governance (ESG), climate, etc, we take them," Dasgupta said, adding that India is the largest market for the agency for financing private sector projects.

Dasgupta said that ADB is very excited about India’s economic growth and that the multilateral agency was talking to some of the sponsors of projects in solar energy, hydropower, energy transition and battery storage sectors. “Where there is opportunity, we will be there," said Dasgupta.

ADB president Masa Asakawa said at a briefing later in the day that the multilateral bank was aware of the huge infrastructure financing requirement of India and that ADB would meet this “as much as possible." The Indian government has in recent years scaled up infrastructure spending as part of a strategy to create demand in the economy and to crowd in private investments.

The total outstanding balances and undisbursed commitments of ADB’s non-sovereign transactions in India as of 31 December 2023 amounted to $2.39 billion representing a little more than a fifth of ADB’s total private sector portfolio, as per information available from the agency. ADB’s cumulative sovereign and non-sovereign loan and grant disbursements to India amount to $43.45 billion.

The multilateral bank on Friday announced that its 32 donors including India have agreed to replenish its corpus for giving grants to the most poor and vulnerable countries by $5 billion, which will be utilised in the four years starting 2025. This grant will benefit about 29 countries in the region.

Asakawa said that ADB representatives were meeting amidst multiple challenges that impact human and economic development. “It is incumbent on us to intensify efforts to address the climate crisis, eradicate poverty, and foster inclusive socioeconomic development," said Asakawa.

Masa Asakawa said in response to a question that the major challenges to economic growth in Asia this year are geopolitical pressures, unstable global financial markets and food crisis.

ADB had last month estimated that the Indian economy will expand by 7.2% in FY25 and said that growth in developing Asia will continue to be resilient this year, despite uncertain external prospects. According to ADB, the end of interest rate hiking cycles in most economies, as well as a continued recovery in goods exports driven by improving semiconductor demand, are supporting the region’s broadly positive outlook. “India’s investment-driven growth will position it as a major economic engine in Asia," ADB said in its forecast.

The reporter is in Tbilisi at the invitation of ADB.

