Industry
When ads start to preach, audiences start to scroll
Summary
- Purpose-led advertising, once seen as bold and progressive, is increasingly being met with indifference—or worse, mockery. Especially from Gen Z—informed, cynical, and always online—who no longer take brands at face value. They’re not just watching ads, they’re interrogating them.
For over a decade, brands were told to stand for something bigger than the products they sell. Climate change, gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, mental health—the nobler the cause, the louder the marketing push. But in 2025, that formula may be wearing thin.
