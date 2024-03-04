Advent, Multiples to invest ₹1,930 crore in Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin
The investment follows Svatantra’s recent acquisition of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Limited for ₹1,479 crore after the RBI denied Chaitanya a universal banking licence.
Private-equity funds Advent International and Multiples said they will invest ₹1,930 crore in Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin. They said this will be the largest private-equity investment in the sector in India. Mint had reported on the development in February, noting that the Mumbai-based microfinance institution (MFI) would use the funds to expand and consolidate its growth.