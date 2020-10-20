‘Expressing views is crucial’

In the age of social media and an active consumer, should brands re-think their advertising campaigns?

Absolutely. Brands need to be far more circumspect than earlier because backlash against their communication can gather momentum very quickly and spiral out of control with severe unintended consequences.

Do brands have the freedom to express their views in their campaigns?

Of course they do, and they must. For a brand to foster loyalty towards itself and for it to be less of a commodity and more of a brand, it must articulate its point of view and allude to a higher purpose that is above and beyond its features, material attributes or functional benefits.

Should they stay clear of social and political issues in their advertising strategy?

Referencing social and political issues and taking a stand on them do carry a significant risk, as it tends to be polarizing. However, if a brand has a clear understanding of its target segment and a good sense of where that segment stands on social and political issues, it can be very rewarding.

Is it important for brands to listen increasingly to their customers?

Yes, that is a timeless and universal principle of marketing and brand building, and in the era of social media, it is even more crucial than ever before.

After the Tanishq fiasco, will brands rely on more mainstream ads rather than edgy or controversial messaging?

It is unfortunate, but it is quite likely to happen because of the pervading political climate of mobocracy.

