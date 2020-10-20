‘Pragmatism, not idealism, is need of the day’

In the age of social media and consumer activism, should brands reconsider their advertising campaigns?

Yes, brands need to sit up and take note. These are heated times. Consumers are very active in their search for causes to stand by, defend and attack. In many ways, we are an overheated people today. Add to it the stress brought about by the pandemic—less money in hand, job stress.

In such an environment, brands need to take a step back and return to being commercial beings interested in selling what is on offer. It’s best to return to the basics of branding, rather than push the envelope of woke at this point in time.

Do brands have the freedom to express their views in campaigns?

Of course, they do. There is the law of the land, there’s the Consumer Protection Act, the self-governance body ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India), and very responsible people in advertising, branding and marketing. I do believe brands have plenty of freedom. But they need to have a finger on the pulse of consumers. They must understand not only their own consumers, but also the ecosystem of people who are exposed to the advertising that is put together.

Today, no medium is niche anymore. In the old days, the digital medium was considered niche and niche advertising could be placed on niche mediums. Today, if niche messaging that is woke in nature is used on mass media, there is bound to be a tumult.

Should brands stay clear of social and political issues in ads?

I do believe brands today must stay away from social and political issues for now, for sure. They must not aim to stir up sentiments further in an overheated environment. Instead, they should be palliatives in a rough economy.

Owing to covid, we live in a fear economy, as opposed to the celebratory economy we have been long used to and thrived in. Brands must wait for this to pass, before attempting to do things differently.

Is it important to listen increasingly to their customers?

Yes, it is. The key operative word is “listen". Listen to society, its politics, its dynamic social moorings, its religious attitudes and its economic realities. These are important to listen to with care. The one who listens best acts best. Wins best even.

Sometimes, it’s good to look as if brands have taken a step backwards, rather than take too many steps forward. Brand pragmatism is the need of the day, not brand idealism.

After the Tanishq fiasco, will brands rely more on mainstream ads than controversial messaging?

Brands will dole out work that is correctly placed for the society we live in. They will evolve a new code of what is appropriate for the moment, and what is not. What is not will be shelved, to be brought back when the time is right.

