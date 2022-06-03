2 in 3 consumers have come across 3 or more misleading advertisements: Survey

In India, consumers can lodge complaints at the GAMA portal relating to a misleading advertisement seen across any media, including digital platforms, which then gets forwarded to ASCI who then issues advisories to the companies. However, consumers have expressed concerns about resolution and the scope of companies covered under ASCI. In addition to national brands, consumers report that a large number of regional and local brands, businesses, and service providers make misleading claims regularly through local advertising in newspapers, hoardings, Whatsapp messages, etc. where there is literally zero redressal. In 2020, after the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 was brought into effect, the Government of India formed Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under the act, which has the authority to regulate matters (investigate and enforce, recall, refund and/or return of products) with regards to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices, and false or misleading advertisements. The CCPA is now authorised to issue orders where misleading ads can call for penal action, with punishment ranging from a fine up to INR 10 lakhs to imprisonment for up to 2 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}