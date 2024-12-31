2024 tough year for ad industry but the worst is behind us: EssenceMediacom's Navin Khemka
Summary
- The ad industry faced significant challenges in 2024 due to high food inflation, subdued rural demand, and cautious startup spending. but expects double-digit growth in 2025.
MUMBAI : The advertising industry navigated a turbulent 2024, grappling with economic challenges that impacted consumer spending and marketing budgets. Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia at EssenceMediacom, described the year as “extremely tough," attributing the slowdown to high food inflation, subdued rural demand, and cautious startup spending.