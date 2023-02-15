7UP gets Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

7UP gets Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
The collaboration is accompanied by video featuring Mandanna alongside the brand’s iconic mascot Fido Dido
The collaboration is accompanied by video featuring Mandanna alongside the brand’s iconic mascot Fido Dido
New Delhi: PepsiCo’s lemon-flavored drink 7UP on Wednesday announced south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador.
New Delhi: PepsiCo’s lemon-flavored drink 7UP on Wednesday announced south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador.
The partnership will further strengthen 7UP bond with the youth across the country, PepsiCo India said in a statement. The collaboration is accompanied by video featuring Mandanna alongside the brand’s iconic mascot Fido Dido.
The partnership will further strengthen 7UP bond with the youth across the country, PepsiCo India said in a statement. The collaboration is accompanied by video featuring Mandanna alongside the brand’s iconic mascot Fido Dido.
“Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personality has quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are extremely excited to have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun, and engaging campaigns," said Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India.
Mandanna was seen in films such as Telugu period drama Sita Ramam is a 2022; she was also cast alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.
The announcement marks further efforts by beverage companies to ramp up supplies and drum up marketing ahead of a warm summer season. Earlier this week the beverage maker released a fresh campaign for its energy drink brand Sting, featuring actor Akshay Kumar.
Rashmika will feature in 7UP new television commercial that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.
PepsiCo sells beverages and snacking products in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The maker of Lay’s chips and Pepsi cola generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021. Its portfolio consists of brands such as Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream.