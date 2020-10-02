87% consumers find disclaimers in ads difficult to understand: Survey

Around 76% respondents said surrogate advertising for products such as alcohol should not be permitted, while only 19% said it should be allowe. 77% of the consumers want a ban on advertising for fantasy gaming platforms while others demanded that they should be put in the same category as sin products to be promoted through surrogate advertising. When asked if the government should also prohibit advertisements for gaming platforms especially the ones where an individual can earn or lose money (similar to gambling), 77% said yes while 18% said no.