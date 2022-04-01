NEW DELHI: PharmEasy, a pharmacy platform, has launched its latest campaign featuring Bollywood star Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador.

PharmEasy's parent API Holdings Ltd. said the association will help building up the brand and creating consumer awareness for healthcare in India.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand in the new campaign #GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy. It introduces him in a set of quirky and disruptive commercials, the company said. Aamir Khan plays three roles of a PharmEasy delivery person who pops up in the oddest of places to tell customers about the offers from the brand and how all that people need to do now is to ‘Take It Easy’ as far as healthcare needs go. The campaign is conceptualised by FCB India.

Television advertisements featuring Khan will also be a part of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Talking about engaging the actor, Gaurav Verma, CMO at API Holdings said, “Collaborating with someone as versatile as Aamir Khan fills us with immense joy. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on board as the face of the brand. He truly knows how to engage with the audience. With this association, we aim to reach more people while making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone."

In a statement, Khan said, " I feel that in today’s times, the brand is providing an essential service, in a sector that is itself a fundamental requirement for all of us, and I look forward to this association."

