Aamir Khan is PharmEasy's brand ambassador

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand in the new campaign #GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy. It introduces him in a set of quirky and disruptive commercials, the company said. Aamir Khan plays three roles of a PharmEasy delivery person who pops up in the oddest of places to tell customers about the offers from the brand and how all that people need to do now is to ‘Take It Easy’ as far as healthcare needs go. The campaign is conceptualised by FCB India.

