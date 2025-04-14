We don’t just sell beer, we sell a lifestyle: AB InBev India’s Vineet Sharma
SummaryAB InBev focuses on the Indian beer market, now the fourth-largest for Budweiser, emphasizing premium products and innovative marketing strategies. Vineet Sharma discusses digital targeting, responsible drinking campaigns, and the importance of experiential marketing in connecting with consumers.
With a premium portfolio that includes Budweiser, Corona, and Hoegaarden, Belgian beer giant AB InBev is sharpening its focus on India—a market that has now become the fourth-largest globally for Budweiser. Backed by sharp digital targeting, immersive music-led experiences, and an expanding flavour-first play under Hoegaarden, the company is chasing long-term growth in a tightly-regulated category. In a conversation with Mint, Vineet Sharma, vice-president–marketing & trade marketing, AB InBev India, discusses evolving media mixes, responsible drinking campaigns, the rising role of artificial intelligence (AI), and what makes India a high-potential beer market that’s just getting started. Edited excerpts: