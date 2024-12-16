Ads, ads everywhere, but no one stops to care

“Thak gaya hu main bhaagte bhaagte (I am tired of running)," said Ranbir Kapoor’s character Bunny in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. If that had to resonate with today’s advertising scenes, it would sound like, “Thak gaya hu main ads dekhte dekhte (I am tired of watching ads)."
India’s booming digital economy and one of the largest Internet user bases make it a great option for marketers looking to reach their target audience. However, given overexposure and repetition, these attempts are encountering pushback from the same audiences. Brands must focus on figuring out why consumers are becoming disinterested in their offerings and how to encourage them to come back.
Think of Riya, who is 18. Her day began with a push notification from one of the food delivery applications that sought her attention with a promo code to get a discount while purchasing her favourite pizza. She ignored the notification and opened her Instagram account to see many more influencer promotional posts on exam coaching classes, gadgets and skincare products. By the time she opened YouTube to play videos of her favourite music in the background while studying, she had skipped five ads—the ads were for fast fashion, beauty products and yet one more online education resource. Everything became dull and monotonous for Riya, and she lost interest completely.
The carbon copy problem
Besides the aspect of overexposure, relevance or lack of it, is the most important thing to add to the ad fatigue story in India. Take the festival period as an example, where all advertisements are the same—“Happy families, expensive gifts and the best offers of all time." Such messages are overly used and therefore customers do not pay attention to them.
In a diverse audience market, relevance is what is most needed. Brands run the risk of being on the sidelines if their messages do not conform to different audiences. Zomato and Swiggy have unwittingly turned into native ads through their advertisements as their cheeky, customized content has struck a chord with people’s emotions and circumstances.
Disrupting the habit
A level of oversaturation is determined with predictability. When advertisements elicit some emotional feeling, stronger than just an ad, but do so under a set template, people lose interest. But a few companies have managed to counter the odds and have been quite playful. For instance, consider Mahindra’s ad promoting its electric vehicles where the message was more focused not just on its new line of vehicles but on innovation and environmental protection as well. The commercials appealed to viewers’ desires and connected them to the company’s mission of conservation and environmentalism.
Digital overload
Additionally, the increasing popularity of digital media has made ad fatigue severe. In a week, you’ll probably see the same influencer promoting half a dozen different businesses if you scroll through any Instagram or YouTube page. Scepticism results from this loss of authenticity. For instance, Alia Bhatt’s sustainable kidswear company Ed-a-Mamma has adopted a novel strategy by producing digital material aimed at teaching parents and kids about sustainability. Their ads raise awareness about environmental conservation rather than inundating customers with generic advertisements, giving their advertising a sense of purpose and novelty.
Meaningful connections
Making real connections is the solution for ad fatigue. Brands must engage in dialogue in addition to selling. Consider Parle-G’s pandemic-era campaign, which honoured common heroes like delivery drivers and medical professionals. Parle-G won hearts during a trying time by becoming more than just a biscuit brand; it became a symbol of fortitude and thankfulness.
Telling a story is more important than selling something
Storytelling offers another solution. Brands like Asian Paints, Amul and Fevicol had made campaigns that highlight emotional connections. This approach makes the brands ads memorable and impactful.
Creating moments that matter
As India’s advertising landscape evolves, brands must shift from cutting through the noise to creating meaningful moments. Ads that respect consumers’ intelligence, individuality and aspirations are the ones that stand out.
And, as Riya went through her social media again as the day came to an end, one advertisement blew our mind among the others. It was a Kia Motors campaign that highlighted the excitement of an impromptu road trip in its stylish SUV. The advertisement emphasized the pleasure of traveling to new places with friends in addition to the car’s amenities. It was genuine and energizing rather than loud or forceful. Riya stopped, smiled and shared. Then, in the middle of the noise, Riya and the Kia connected. Such moments are the highest reward for brands that are prepared to listen.
Rahul Tekwani is managing partner at Branding Edge Strategic Communication, a Mumbai-based brand strategy agency.