Ads, ads everywhere, but no one stops to care

Think of Riya, who is 18. Her day began with a push notification from one of the food delivery applications that sought her attention with a promo code to get a discount while purchasing her favourite pizza. She ignored the notification and opened her Instagram account to see many more influencer promotional posts on exam coaching classes, gadgets and skincare products. By the time she opened YouTube to play videos of her favourite music in the background while studying, she had skipped five ads—the ads were for fast fashion, beauty products and yet one more online education resource. Everything became dull and monotonous for Riya, and she lost interest completely.