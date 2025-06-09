Ad review | ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’: Regional familiarity, national cohesion

Zee’s new campaign Aapka Apna ZEE, unveiled on 7 June alongside a brand identity revamp and a simplified “Z” logo, is a multi-film exercise in emotional recall and regional grounding. Rolled out across seven languages and geographies, the campaign is built around the core message: “Saath aane se baat banti hai”—a sentiment that underlines community, shared responsibility, and cultural continuity.

At the heart of each film is a wedding scenario disrupted by the absence of an army father. In every region—whether it’s a mohalla in Faridabad, a village in West Godavari, or a rain-washed community in Kerala—the local ecosystem steps in to support the family. The father returns on the wedding day to find everything in place, and his wife’s calm line—“Itna bada parivaar hai, aaraam se ho gaya”—closes the loop.

What sets the campaign apart is its tight integration of hyperlocal detail with a national emotion. In Kerala, the nalukettu homes and monsoon rhythms frame the action. In Bengal, uludhwani, shukto, and traditional boron-dhora wedding rituals add texture. The Kannada film includes chappra decoration and Arshina Shastra, while the Marathi version showcases halad chadavane and the navari sari draped in dhoti style. These aren’t generic visuals—they are rooted, lived references.

Adding another layer are Zee’s fictional characters, embedded as participants, not celebrities or mascots. From Angoori Bhabhi and Vibhuti to Durga and Swayambhu, they appear within scenes, reinforcing the idea of Zee as part of the family, not outside of it.

What works Deep regional embedding: Each film captures the visual, cultural, and emotional grammar of its setting.

Fictional IP integration: Zee leverages its own characters in a subtle but effective way to build continuity and recall.

Cross-platform rollout: A simultaneous release across all TV and digital platforms created a coordinated media moment.

What doesn’t Repetitive emotional structure: The films follow an identical arc, which could limit distinctiveness.

Safe creative approach: The storytelling plays to a proven template, without attempting narrative risk or surprise.

Brand linkage gap: The emotional message lands, but its association with the new “Z” identity may need reinforcing.