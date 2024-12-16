Also read |Bisleri’s #DRINKITUP campaign connects hydration with India’s growing enthusiasm for football, featuring Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor alongside emerging football talents. The campaign positions Bisleri as more than a thirst-quencher—it’s a lifestyle essential for active, high-energy living.

Moving beyond its core promise of purity, Bisleri taps into the cultural wave of sports and fitness, using the hashtag #DRINKITUP to drive engagement and create a rallying cry for social media.

Kapoor, with his disciplined fitness image and pan-India appeal, adds star power, while footballers like Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC), Farukh Choudhary (Jamshedpur FC), Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters) and Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) bring credibility and connect with fans of the Indian Super League. Together, they deliver a mix of glamour and authenticity that aligns Bisleri with youthful energy and athletic performance.

Striking a balance Visually, the campaign strikes a balance between playful energy and competitive grit. Fast-paced action shots of players training, competing and hydrating convey camaraderie and shared purpose, reinforcing the idea that staying hydrated is essential for peak performance—not just in sports but in everyday life.

This is another example of Bisleri’s growing involvement in sports marketing. By linking its brand to football, it bridges the gap between Bollywood’s mass appeal and the country’s rising sports culture. While the campaign relies on star power and high-energy visuals, it could benefit from a more personal or emotional narrative to make it stand out. Activating the #DRINKITUP hashtag with challenges or contests could also enhance engagement.