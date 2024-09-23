Director Karan Johar dons the hat of an ad film director with D’Décor Home Fabric’s new spot featuring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The campaign follows the brand’s earlier stance of using celebrities that are coupled up in real life—case in point D’Décor’s campaigns featuring actors Shahrukh Khan and wife Gauri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titled “Pitch Dark. Anytime," the new campaign highlights the brand’s FabriCare blackout curtains’ ability to create a night-time ambiance during the day. The ad is a playful take on day-to-day conversations between couples, and also speaks to young homemakers while introducing the product’s usability.

The spot begins with Bhatt complaining about the couple not having a "nightlife." After Kapoor introduces the brand's range, the two are then seen enjoying a film—and some dance—as the curtains give the impression of it being night during day.