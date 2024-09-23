Hello User
Ad review: Blocking out the light—playfully.​

Ad review: Blocking out the light—playfully.​

Suneera Tandon

  • D’Décor’s ad for its FabriCare blackout curtains is a playful take on day-to-day conversations between couples

.

Director Karan Johar dons the hat of an ad film director with D’Décor Home Fabric’s new spot featuring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The campaign follows the brand’s earlier stance of using celebrities that are coupled up in real life—case in point D’Décor’s campaigns featuring actors Shahrukh Khan and wife Gauri.

Titled “Pitch Dark. Anytime," the new campaign highlights the brand’s FabriCare blackout curtains’ ability to create a night-time ambiance during the day. The ad is a playful take on day-to-day conversations between couples, and also speaks to young homemakers while introducing the product’s usability.

The spot begins with Bhatt complaining about the couple not having a “nightlife." After Kapoor introduces the brand’s range, the two are then seen enjoying a film—and some dance—as the curtains give the impression of it being night during day.

Shot under the direction of Johar and his production banner Dharma 2.0, the film was conceptualized by 82.5 Communications.



Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
